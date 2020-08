PATRICIA ANN HERGETT Earning her Bachelor of Science degree from the Indiana University School of Nursing in 1968 Patricia devoted her life to nursing. An early pioneer to the reorganization of medicine to HMO she became a specialty in Case Management. She is survived by her husband Phillip and her son Dale. Memorial service with be held at Central Christian Church at 11AM this Saturday.





