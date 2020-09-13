PATRICIA ANN STEWART (WALENGA) Patricia Ann Stewart, 83, of Henderson, passed away August 28, 2020. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was a 40-year resident of Nevada. Upon graduating from Mount Mercy Academy in Grand Rapids, she served in the US Air Force. She worked as an Office Manager/Bookkeeper for more than 50 years before retiring in 2019. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Edward Stewart, as well as her parents Henry and Bernice Walenga. She is survived by her sons, James A. Stewart, John W. Stewart (Laura), and Jerrold A. Stewart (Vickie) and grandchildren Jamie Stewart Poyser (Yassar), William C. Dotts (Elizabeth) and Jessica Stewart; and great grandchildren: Ciara, Davion, Dominik, Taher, Caleb, Peyton and Brady. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the memory of Patricia Ann Stewart to the American Stroke Association
: a division of the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary - Henderson, NV. To express condolences to the family, please go to www.mem.com.