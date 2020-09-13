1/1
PATRICIA ANN (WALENGA) STEWART
PATRICIA ANN STEWART (WALENGA) Patricia Ann Stewart, 83, of Henderson, passed away August 28, 2020. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was a 40-year resident of Nevada. Upon graduating from Mount Mercy Academy in Grand Rapids, she served in the US Air Force. She worked as an Office Manager/Bookkeeper for more than 50 years before retiring in 2019. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph Edward Stewart, as well as her parents Henry and Bernice Walenga. She is survived by her sons, James A. Stewart, John W. Stewart (Laura), and Jerrold A. Stewart (Vickie) and grandchildren Jamie Stewart Poyser (Yassar), William C. Dotts (Elizabeth) and Jessica Stewart; and great grandchildren: Ciara, Davion, Dominik, Taher, Caleb, Peyton and Brady. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the memory of Patricia Ann Stewart to the American Stroke Association: a division of the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary - Henderson, NV. To express condolences to the family, please go to www.mem.com.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary and Cemetery
800 South Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
7024648440
September 12, 2020
Our sympathy to her children and grandchildren. We remember our last visit to see your mother and grandmother on one of our trips to Las Vegas. We also
remember our visits in Grand Rapids years ago. May she rest in peace.
Carol A. Sichterman
Family
