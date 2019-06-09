PATRICIA BAUGHN Patricia Baughn, age 84, of Las Vegas passed away June 2, 2019, ending her long battle with dementia. She was born October 26, 1934 to the late Clarence and Ruth Umphrey. She was also the sister to the late Shirley Umphrey Vastyan. Patricia attended the University of Michigan where she graduated with her B.S. in Elementary Education. The University of Michigan is where she met her husband, Cornelius "Neil" A. Baughn. They were married August 25, 1956 in Michigan. They started their family in Dexter-Pinckney, Michigan with the birth of their first daughter, Kim Elizabeth and their second daughter, Lisa Ruth. In 1966, they moved to Las Vegas, to continue their work in education. In 1968, Patricia gave birth to their son, David William. In 1973, she returned to teaching. Passionate about education, Patricia found working with elementary students and the at-risk student population most rewarding. Upon her retirement in 1995, Patricia was able to dedicate her time to travel and the arts. She and Neil traveled to ocean front cottages, explored Paris, and even enjoyed a few cruises. Patricia also indulged in her love of the arts by painting in various mediums. In addition, she enjoyed working with pastels and lovingly creating personal portraits. Patricia leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, of 62 years, Cornelius "Neil" Baughn; her three supportive children, Kim (Bruce) Kennedy, Lisa Baughn, and David (Kimm) Baughn; four loving grandchildren, Amber Kennedy (Steve Bistritz), Heather (Wesley) Coleman, Matthew and Andrew Baughn; and extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 3 p.m. Wed., June 12, at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Read More Listen to Obituary