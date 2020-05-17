PATRICIA EILEEN ZURBRIGGEN Patricia Eileen Zurbriggen, age 69, of Las Vegas passed away on April 30. She was born in Schullsburg, Wisc. to Elizabeth and Joseph Welch on April 1, 1951. She worked at the state capitals in Madison, Wisconsin and Sacramento, California. In Sacramento, she met her husband, Jim. They were married for 40 years. They moved to Las Vegas in March of 1981. Pat is survived by her husband Jim, son Nicholas, daughter Sara and sister Susie Scott of Dubuque, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews. Grandma Z has three granddaughters; Dawn, Gwen and Emily who she loved dearly. Pat had a love for travel, golf, sports and family. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and compassionate friend to everyone. An avid golfer, she enjoyed the many friendships made at TPC Summerlin. She was very passionate about her Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and the Vegas Golden Knights. Services are pending. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.