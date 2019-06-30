PATRICIA FOSGATE Patricia Jean (nee Burton) Fosgate (December 10, 1936 June 17, 2019) "The sky is one star brighter tonight. Our dear friend, Patsy Fosgate, beloved wife of George Fosgate, passed away . . . She was beautiful, vivacious and loved life, family and friends. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. RIP sweet Patsy Jean." Patricia Fosgate, 82, passed away June 17, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in San Francisco to Eugene Paul Burton and Edith Ellen Burton. The family subsequently moved to Berkeley, California where Pat grew up. She graduated from El Cerrito High School and enrolled at Chico State College, where she met her future husband. They married in 1958 and graduated in 1959, moving to Salt Lake City while George attended graduate school. In 1963, they moved to Morris, Minnesota, where they lived while George taught at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Pat worked for Citizen's Bank of Morris as a cashier and later as branch bank manager, retiring in 1980. While at UMM, Pat and George established the Fosgate Theatre Scholarship which recently became fully endowed. Upon George's retirement in 1995, they moved to Portland, Oregon where Pat enjoyed a second "career" working for daughter Laurie's catering company, and serving as a "Senior Lifestyle Model" for various print and television projects. In 2016, the family moved to Henderson. Pat had a lifetime love of family and friends, cats, art, movies, theatre, fashion and "bling". She kept her friends close to her heart all her life. She is survived by George Fosgate, her husband of 61 years; children, Laurie Fosgate McGowan of Henderson, and Eric David Fosgate of Willernie, Minnesota; sisters, Sueellen Ross of Seattle and Annette Burton of South Lake Tahoe, California; and son-in-law Michael McGowan of Henderson. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.