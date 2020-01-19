Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church
3050 Alta Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89107
(702) 802-2300
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church
3050 Alta Dr
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:15 AM
Southern Nevada Veteran's Cemetary
Boulder City, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Gail Webb


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Gail Webb Obituary
Patricia Gail (Mansell) Webb, 86, born December 12, 1933, in Oakland, CA, passed away December 16, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. Pat married Richard (Dick) Webb on October 28, 1951 and moved to Las Vegas and started a family. She enjoyed sewing, growing roses, training dogs, attending church, as well as everything her family was involved in such as going to off-road races, baseball games, fishing, camping, and hunting. Pat is preceded in death by her mother (Doris), father (George), husband (Dick), son (Jerry), sister (Shirlene). She is survived by her sister Lois Gregg of Walnut Grove, CA; three sons: Dennis (Patty), Eddie (April), Bobby (Carol); seven grandchildren: Ryan, Alan, Natalie, Brittney, Stephanie, Kaylee, Collin, and three great grandchildren: Caelem, Caster, Trenton. Services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, Noon, at Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Dr Las Vegas NV, , Graveside burial will be at the Southern Nevada Veteran's Cemetary, Boulder City, NV, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11:20 am..
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -