Patricia Gail (Mansell) Webb, 86, born December 12, 1933, in Oakland, CA, passed away December 16, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. Pat married Richard (Dick) Webb on October 28, 1951 and moved to Las Vegas and started a family. She enjoyed sewing, growing roses, training dogs, attending church, as well as everything her family was involved in such as going to off-road races, baseball games, fishing, camping, and hunting. Pat is preceded in death by her mother (Doris), father (George), husband (Dick), son (Jerry), sister (Shirlene). She is survived by her sister Lois Gregg of Walnut Grove, CA; three sons: Dennis (Patty), Eddie (April), Bobby (Carol); seven grandchildren: Ryan, Alan, Natalie, Brittney, Stephanie, Kaylee, Collin, and three great grandchildren: Caelem, Caster, Trenton. Services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, Noon, at Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Dr Las Vegas NV, , Graveside burial will be at the Southern Nevada Veteran's Cemetary, Boulder City, NV, on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11:20 am..