Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Lutheran Church
3720 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
PATRICIA HAUSLER Patricia Marie Hausler, age 77, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, after a long illness with cancer. Pat was active in and loved her church, Community Lutheran. She also enjoyed playing Mahjongg with friends on Monday afternoons. She loved living in Las Vegas, the desert and the many activities of Vegas, but especially being with her many friends. Pat loved their annual vacation to Maui. Her heaven on earth. She was so loving and kind and will be dearly missed. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Angeline and Emil Bezecny of Rosenberg, TX, where she grew up. She is survived by her husband, of 58 years, Tim Hausler of Henderson; their son, Greg Hausler of San Diego; her three sisters, Barbara Dylla of Rosenberg, Beverly Petrusek of Needville, TX and Karen Sidwell of Centennial, CO; and a brother, Conroy Bezecny of Needville. A Memorial for Pat will be at 11 a.m. Sat., April 13, at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121. Charities: Community Lutheran Church or MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston TX.
