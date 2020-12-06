PATRICIA J ANDERSON Patricia J. Anderson born in New York, New York on August 8th, 1933 passed peacefully and privately after a brief admission to Nathan Adleston Hospice in Las Vegas Nevada on November 26th, 2020. She was 87 years old. She was pre-deceased by her parents Julia and Alfred Wegener and by her son Douglas R. Anderson. She is survived by her Brother Alfred Wegener and his wife Julie Wegener of New York, New York, her Daughter Cathy Grundmann and her husband Gerard Grundmann of Colchester, CT as well as her son Brian Anderson. She is also survived by her granddaughter Allison Maynard and her husband Alexander Maynard of Colchester, CT and her Grandson Derek Grundmann of Hebron, CT. Patricia also leaves behind a very dear friend she considered family, Linda Thompson and her husband Mark Thompson of Melrose, Ma. In addition, she leaves behind her legacy within her great-grandchildren (in order of age) Jaymes Thompson, Darby Thompson, Calieb Clark, Jacob Clark, Grayson Grundmann, Odin Maynard, and Ethan Grundmann. She also leaves behind several extended family members and many devoted friends from coast to coast that she loved dearly. Pat was an active volunteer in the American Heart Association
after retiring from a fulfilling career at the LVCA. She was considered by many as a timeless entity with boundless energy and generosity and the ultimate planner and organizer. She had deep connections in her Irish roots and showed that with pride. Pat loved hiking, traveling, everything purple, Jazz, her family (especially her great grandchildren) and her friends whom which had become like family after her many years in Las Vegas. Over that last 18 years, Pat looked forward to her annual trip to New England to stay with her granddaughter Allison and close friend Linda. The trips were different every year, but the intent was the same- to be with family and make as many memories as she could. She always came prepared to fold the endless loads of laundry (thankfully she taught us all how to fold a fitted sheet), make meals loaded with capers or olives and have as many laughs that usually resulted in tears of joy. She never missed a birthday (especially that with her favorite birthday gift Calieb) and was always ready with her purple pen to send a card of acknowledgment for any accomplishment or just offer support. Even in her last days, Pat was always interested in what was going on with those she loved most and making sure they knew how very important they were to her. Although there will be no services for Patricia, her ashes will be placed with her son Douglas at the Garden of Meditation at the Palm Valley View Memorial Park located at 7600 S. Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, NV for those wishing to visit after she has been laid to rest In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Heart Association
or Red Rock Canyon as part of the Southern Nevada Conservancy of Las Vegas, NV. Both of which were very important to her. LUDU- You hand me rainbows and I hand you stars.