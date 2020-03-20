|
Patricia (Patti) Olstynski Callahan was born in Washington,DC in 1951. Raised in California, Patti went to school in Montana where she met her future husband. They married in a snowstorm in 1971 in the St. Helena Cathedral and promptly moved to Las Vegas, NV, where she raised two sons and worked in the Clark County school district for 20 yrs. After retiring in 2005, Patti became an avid golfer and active grandmother of five grandchildren. She passed away after a short stay in a Las Vegas hospital on March 10th, 2020. Patti is survived by her husband Thomas Sr., sons Thomas Jr. and Wayne, daughters-in-law Paula and Natalie, and grandchildren Darren, Nathan, Calvin, Corinna, and Conner. Services are pending.