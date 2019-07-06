Patricia Lally Hover, 79, died peacefully at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28, 2019. Born April 29, 1940 in Clydebank, Scotland she is predeceased by her parents Sarah Jane McDowall and David Jack of Glasgow, Scotland. Patricia is survived by her loving Husband Bob Hover, of Las Vegas. By her sons, Michael (Bonnie), Thomas (Darlene), and Christopher (Julie) Lally; and sister, Helen McKnight. And five Grandchildren who she adored- Jessica, Mackenzie, David, Conor and Colin. She was in the Culinary industry at Mirage Hotel as a Culinary Worker until retiring from UFCW Local 226 in 1999.



Patricia loved fishing, traveling through the Northwest and spending time with her extended family. She had a wonderful Scottish brogue and was a past member of the Southern Nevada Daughters of Erin who loved socializing at all club picnics and parades. She and Bob would enjoy travel, eventually settling in their cabin in Mammoth Creek UT where fish tales and family memories where shared regularly. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Patricia's name to . Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Saturday, July 13 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 South Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89146.