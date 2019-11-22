Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Kraft Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA TRUMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA LUCILLE TRUMBLE


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA LUCILLE TRUMBLE Obituary
PATRICIA LUCILLE TRUMBLE Patricia Lucille Turcotte Trumble, 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Mrs. Trumble was born March 17, 1936 in Cohoes, NY. She is the eldest child of the late Raymond Paul and the late Lauretta Marie (Primeau) Turcotte. Patricia attended Catholic Central High School in Troy NY in 1953. She was a Graduate of the Baby Nurse program of the Catholic Diocese of Albany and later attended and graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with a degree in Business. She married the love of her life, John F. Trumble on February 20, 1954. Patricia has had many accomplishments in her life, including raising 7 wonderful children. She was the head of Family Life at the Diocese of Albany, NY. She was a successful business owner and owned Grandma's House Daycare. She even taught classes in daycare finance. Patricia was heavily involved in the daycare industry and became a Day Care Home Inspector for the State of California. In 1975, she participated in Marriage Encounter and taught Pre-Cana classes for Marriage Encounter. Patricia was extremely proud of her role as the President of the St. Vincent De Paul Society. She was the president of the society from 2006 to 2012. She is survived by her husband: John Francis Trumble; three daughters: Jane (Frank) Spotten, Julie (Gilbert Dube) Johnson, and Susan (Victor) Zamora, and four sons: John (Lynn) Trumble, Timothy Trumble, Robert (Christine) Trumble, and James (Jaren) Trumble; Her brother Laurence Turcotte; 15 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Patricia's love and understanding of people was evident in everything she did, resulting in a very successful and rewarding life. Her laugh and beautiful singing voice touched everyone she met. Her smile would light up a room. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Kraft Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV with Father Dave Casaleggio officiating. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to The in Patricia's honor.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -