PATRICIA MAHONEY Patricia "Patti" Ann Naughton Mahoney passed away May 27, 2019 after a brief bout with liver cancer. She was born June 27, 1938, in Great Falls, MT to Richard and Ann Naughton. Patti graduated in 1956 from Great Falls Central High School. She married William "Bill" Mahoney originally of Great Falls. After she and Bill retired they traveled the world extensively. Patti also lived in Tonopah and Gillette, WY. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kathleen Naughton. Patti is survived by her husband Bill; daughter, Coleen Hedspeth; son, Tim Mahoney; grandsons, Eric Hedspeth, Jacob Mahoney and William Mahoney; cousin, Charlene Kommers; sister-in-laws, Ruth Jewett and Susan Stemple; and nephews, Tom Stemple, Joel and Jon Jewett. Cremation has already taken place. At Patti's request there will be no services.