More Obituaries for PATRICIA MALBURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA MALBURG


1942 - 2019
PATRICIA MALBURG Obituary
PATRICIA MALBURG Patricia Malburg May 2, 1942 - December 17, 2019; a Pittsburgh native, relocated and called Vegas home. Patricia died peacefully at home, on December 17th. She is proceeded in death by her son, Gerry. Survived by daughter Tracey (Edward), son Clinton (Stephanie) 3 grandchildren; Shelby, Harrison and Garrett. Patricia was retired - she loved spending time with her grandchildren, spending her day at the dog park and attending YMCA classes. Grave side services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers; family request donations to Nathan Adelson.
