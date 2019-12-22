|
|
PATRICIA MALBURG Patricia Malburg May 2, 1942 - December 17, 2019; a Pittsburgh native, relocated and called Vegas home. Patricia died peacefully at home, on December 17th. She is proceeded in death by her son, Gerry. Survived by daughter Tracey (Edward), son Clinton (Stephanie) 3 grandchildren; Shelby, Harrison and Garrett. Patricia was retired - she loved spending time with her grandchildren, spending her day at the dog park and attending YMCA classes. Grave side services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers; family request donations to Nathan Adelson.