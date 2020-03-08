|
PATRICK H. CARDOZA JR. (PAT) 9/7/61-3/1/2020 Patrick was a member of the ROTC while attending Upper Heyford High School, North Hampton shire England. Was a 1979 graduate from Rancho High School. 1981 graduate from Connecticut school of electronics. Installed and serviced various business telephone systems data cabling and handy man. He was a humanitarian who loved to talk to and help people. You could always depend on Patrick if you needed something fixed. Loved oldies music, would sing along and knew the words. He had such a connection with dogs they would run up to him so he could pet them. He was a member of the Cape Verdean Social Club of Waterbury Ct. He was preceded in death by his sister Teresa I. Cardoza. He is survived by his parents, Patrick H. Cardoza Sr. and Kay Huggins Cardoza of Las Vegas; sister, Pauline Cardoza Mosley of Redlands CA; sons, Patrick M. Cardoza, Eduard S. Cardoza, Jared Coleman and Justin Coleman of Waterbury CT; six grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Visitation 1:00 -5:00 Funeral Service 5:00 pm-6:00 pm at Palm Downtown Mortuary 1325 North Main St. Las Vegas NV 89101. Reception to follow at Crossroads III Club House N. Lamb Blvd LV NV 89110.