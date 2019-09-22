|
|
LtCol PATRICK HUGHES U.S. Air Force, Retired Patrick Van Hughes passed away July 30, 2019. Patrick was born in Tulsa, Okla., March 31, 1932. He graduated from Fresno State University, retired as Lt. Colonel of the United States Air Force and was a retired American Airlines captain of 26 years. He was a member of the F86, The Grey Eagles, The Daedalians, The Quiet Birds and the Red River Fighter Pilots Association. He was preceded in death by his father, Van Hughes; and his mother, Gladys Goines Hughes. He is survived by his wife, Nora Hughes; sons, Michael Hughes of Anchorage, Alaska, Bruce Hughes (Olga) of Santa Clarita, Calif., and Jeffrey Hughes (Debi) of Camarillo, Calif. Military services will be at 12:40 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Following services, there will be a gathering at the Las Vegas National Golf Club, 1911 East Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red River Pilot Association.