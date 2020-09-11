PATRICK THOMAS On 25 Aug 2020 at 1118 hours, Patrick Albert Thomas, 82, son of Roland and Margaret (Vieux), lost his battle to colon cancer. Born 10 Jan 1938, he lived a good, long life. He was given 3 months to live a week before his wife Jackie passed last year; Pat beat the odds and lived an additional 11 months. Pat's earthly remains will join Jackie's in the Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City; they were married 62 years. Pat entered the Air Force at age 17. He served tours of duty in Germany, Libya, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and at various bases stateside. He retired as a Tech Sergeant E6 on 31 Jan 1975, having served his Country for 20 years. His last active duty station was Nellis AFB. Pat and Jackie retired in Las Vegas, Nevada. They raised 5 childrenKim, Kathy, David, Dana and Darren. Pat is survived by all his children sans David, and a slew of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat will be remembered for his mechanical genius which he used to fix things his whole life. That ability later extended to learning many construction trades and using those skills to help his friends and family repair their homes, appliances and vehicles. Pat was generous, often stopping for complete strangers whose cars were broken down at the side of the road. He would either fix it, and if he couldn't, take them to where they needed to go. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Services will be held 8 Oct at 2 pm.