Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
4400 W. Oakey Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
PATSY D. CASTLEBERRY Obituary
PATSY D. CASTLEBERRY Patsy D. Castleberry, 82, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her husband and children. She was a Las Vegas resident since 1960. Patsy was a fastidious homemaker who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family. She was a loyal friend and woman of integrity. Patsy is survived by Bruce, her husband of 64+ years; son, Scott Castleberry (Maria); daughter, Stacy Butler (Craig); grandchildren, Sonia Castleberry-Ochoa (Javier), Christina Castleberry-Tapia (Gerardo), Patrick Castleberry, Anastasia Castleberry, Alexandra Butler, Bronte Butler-Barrett (James) and Savannah Butler; great-grandchildren, Elephteria Ochoa and Avery Butler; and sister, Sue Goodner of Texas. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 15, at First Baptist Church, 4400 W. Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102.
