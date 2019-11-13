|
PATSY D. CASTLEBERRY Patsy D. Castleberry, 82, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her husband and children. She was a Las Vegas resident since 1960. Patsy was a fastidious homemaker who loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family. She was a loyal friend and woman of integrity. Patsy is survived by Bruce, her husband of 64+ years; son, Scott Castleberry (Maria); daughter, Stacy Butler (Craig); grandchildren, Sonia Castleberry-Ochoa (Javier), Christina Castleberry-Tapia (Gerardo), Patrick Castleberry, Anastasia Castleberry, Alexandra Butler, Bronte Butler-Barrett (James) and Savannah Butler; great-grandchildren, Elephteria Ochoa and Avery Butler; and sister, Sue Goodner of Texas. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Nov. 15, at First Baptist Church, 4400 W. Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102.