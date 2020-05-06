PATTIE CORTEZ Pattie Collins Cortez, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away unexpectedly on May 2nd, 2020 at the age of 74. Pattie is survived by her three children, Todd, Sean, and April Collins, her sister JoAnne Shields, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Pattie's greatest joy was her family, she loved spending time with each of them and would light up with love and pride describing their achievements. Pattie, a 1stt generation Las Vegan, was born in Las Vegas on March 2nd, 1946 to Joe and Anne Pittman. Her parents owned some of the earliest and roughest bars in Nevada, including The Nut Hut in Las Vegas and The Bucket of Blood in Nelson. She attended Fremont Middle School and Las Vegas High, which was the only high school in town at that time. Pattie married her high school sweetheart Jim Collins and they had three children together. Pattie was a substitute teacher for many years in the Clark County School District, and loved all children, but had a particular fondness for teaching children with disabilities. Pattie's passion was traveling the world. She was fearless in her journeys, she often traveled with her beloved grandchildren, but would also go solo. She was fortunate to travel the world and her trips included Paris, Ireland, Japan, Thailand, Belize, Costa Rica and Bali. A few years ago, she learned about the Yayasan Widya Guna school in Bali. The goal of the organization is educating the poor and disabled children in the village of Bedulu. Within months, she was traveling by herself to live and volunteer for two months, working with and teaching these children. This experience truly impacted the rest of her life. Given the current COVID-19 crisis no open memorial services have been scheduled. Per her specific wishes, the family is to spread her ashes in her favorite beach in San Diego, where she visited countless times. In lieu of flowers, please note that donations can be made in Pattie's name directly to the Yayasan Widya Guna school in Bali at: http://yayasanwidyaguna.org/wp/ Our family will forever remain strong together and will share in the journey to finding peace after this difficult loss.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 6, 2020.