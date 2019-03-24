Paul Henry Strybing June 17, 1946 - March 13, 2019



Paul left this world having made it a much better place, on Wednesday March 13th, 2019. The proud son of Master Sergeant Henry Strybing, a multi-decorated navigator and military hero in the United States Marine Corps, who served our country through 2 global war campaigns and, Viola Annaclare Jackson a Registered Nurse who throughout her career touched, saved, and influenced the lives of thousands.



Paul was a loving, kind and generous man. He will forever be remembered in his many roles as Son, Husband, Brother, Father, Friend and Colleague to all the lives he touched over his lifetime. His smile and humor carried him through the many trials of his life, as he always remained strong and persevered. From a lead singer in several successful bands throughout his younger adult years, to achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force. Paul then ascended to Senior Executive status at FAA Headquarters in Washington DC for 13 years, and finished his lifelong Air traffic career at McCarren Intl. Airport as Chief of Air Traffic and Ramp Control. Finally, we admire the many milestones made with all of his family during his lifetime.



Paul is survived by his brother Jeffrey L. Strybing who has been a loving and supportive brother throughout their lives, his many family members who will forever remember him lovingly and, his children for whom his love and pride are immeasurable. His eldest son Paul B. Strybing, daughter Kelli A. Williams, Step-daughter Michelle Woodruff, Son Christopher E. Strybing, and daughter Kimberly M. Hayes. His 5 Grandchildren: Meagan E. Gabaldon, Presten G. Gabaldon, Cameron P. Strybing, Isaiah Strybing, and Zachary Strybing and his 4 Great-Grandchildren: Noble, Zaleah, Vallon and Penelope.



Paul will forever remain in the hearts and lives of all those who knew and loved him. There are no memorial services scheduled, we ask you cherish the memories of Paul from your times spent with him. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in his name to one of the following charities; or the ASPCA. Read More Listen to Obituary