Paul Ivan Dakus, 80, of Las Vegas, passed away on April 28, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Born in Alberta, Canada on April 22, 1940 to Peter and Anne Dakus, Paul was one of six children. Paul is predeceased by his wife of 13 years, Sadie Catherine Dakus, brothers: Wes and Marvin Dakus, and parents: Peter and Anne Dakus. Paul is survived by his ex-wife: Helen McClain, four children: Jeff (Lisa), Scott (Heather), Christine (Adrian), and Brenda (Bryan), three siblings: Jack, Rodney (Sonia), and Kerryl (Larry), and 8 grandchildren. The family would like to thank Harmony Hospice and Sterling Ridge for taking care of Paul in his final days. Services will be private. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern, Las Vegas, NV,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 5, 2020.
