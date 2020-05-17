PAUL LARSH KELLOGG III Paul Larsh Kellogg III died from natural causes peacefully surrounded by family on May 14, 2020. Paul was born in Boise, Idaho on Oct. 25, 1941 to Maxine (Stokes) Kellogg and Paul Larsh Kellogg II. The family moved to Southern Nevada in 1951 where they established a lifelong home in a young Las Vegas. Paul graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1959 where he participated in every sport and earned the nickname 'Bucky' which followed him throughout his life. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business from the University of Arizona in 1963. After he graduated from college, he was invited to be a Continental Insurance Company fellow in New York City. Paul became a licensed insurance agent with the state of Nevada in 1968. He worked for his father at the Larsh Kellogg Insurance Agency before founding the Kellogg, Taylor Insurance Agency in 1970. His insurance agency was known as the Kellogg Yenchek Agency before it was sold in 2012. He met Marlys VanHove, his wife of 51 years, in 1968 at an air hockey table at Friendly Fergies Saloon. The couple were married in 1969 and raised two children together Anne K. Disher (Matthew) and Paul Larsh Kellogg IV (Jennifer). He was a lifelong sports enthusiast who had a passion for hiking, tennis, golf and soccer. He was also an avid gin rummy and bridge player. Paul adored Southern Nevada and the surrounding area often capturing its beauty in his photography and paintings. In 1992 he became a partner in the Historic Hotel Nevada in Ely where he continued to create many long-term friendships with the residents of White Pine County. Family was the most important thing in his life, and he spent as much time as possible with them playing games, listening to music, coaching youth sports teams and attending competitions. Paul is survived by his wife Marlys, daughter Anne K. Disher (Matthew), son Paul Larsh Kellogg IV (Jennifer), grand-daughters Avery and Chelsea. He is also survived by his daughter Jill Chase McPherson Kellogg. After a private ceremony, Paul will be interred at Palm Downtown Cemetery in Las Vegas near his parents who died in 1992. A celebration of life will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebel Soccer Foundation or the Ely Renaissance Society.