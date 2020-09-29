1/1
PAUL LUCAS PAGAN
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAUL LUCAS PAGAN Paul Lucas Pagan, age 85, passed away on September 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on August 2, 1935 in Maui, HI to Lucas Pagan and Jennie Santiago Pagan. He married Lori Metzger in 1956 in Neckersulm, Germany. Paul served in the United States Army. Paul moved to Las Vegas in 1999 from San Jose, CA. Paul worked as a tanker driver and when he was not working, he enjoyed riding his Harley and crossing things off his "Honey Do List." Paul was preceded in death by his wife. Paul is survived by his son Danny (Kim) Pagan; daughter Gabriel Pagan; two brothers George Pagan, Mike Pagan; four sisters Alice, Mary Davis, Carol, Lydia; and two grandchildren Danny Pagan Jr. and Amanda Kay Pagan. Paul was be buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Monday, September 14, 2020. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved