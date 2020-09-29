PAUL LUCAS PAGAN Paul Lucas Pagan, age 85, passed away on September 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on August 2, 1935 in Maui, HI to Lucas Pagan and Jennie Santiago Pagan. He married Lori Metzger in 1956 in Neckersulm, Germany. Paul served in the United States Army. Paul moved to Las Vegas in 1999 from San Jose, CA. Paul worked as a tanker driver and when he was not working, he enjoyed riding his Harley and crossing things off his "Honey Do List." Paul was preceded in death by his wife. Paul is survived by his son Danny (Kim) Pagan; daughter Gabriel Pagan; two brothers George Pagan, Mike Pagan; four sisters Alice, Mary Davis, Carol, Lydia; and two grandchildren Danny Pagan Jr. and Amanda Kay Pagan. Paul was be buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Monday, September 14, 2020. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com