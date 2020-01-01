|
Paul Monroe Moore, veteran of the Korean War, retired owner of the Boulevard Market and Lawn Green and longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away December 26, 2019 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his son, David Moore. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Kemp Moore; his sister, Beverly Irey; daughters Diane Eugster and husband John, Adine Petrulli Sibley and Lori Petrulli; grandchildren Adam Stubbs, Timothy Moore, Breanna Stubbs, Alec Fink, Daniella Sibley and Gianna Friedman; great granddaughter Arden Stubbs; nephew Jerry Moore and his wife Lucetta, their children Jennifer Kimball and Kevin Moore and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a quiet, humble man and was respected by all that knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held on January 2, 2020 at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern from 2:00pm-4:00pm with a service immediately following. A celebration of life will take place at 2485 Bench Reef Place, Henderson, 89052 following all services. Interment of cremains will be at a later date at the Southern Nevada Veterans National Cemetery in Boulder City. Services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 2:00pm-4:00pm, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern, Las Vegas, 89123,