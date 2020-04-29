Home

1931 - 2020
PAUL PLUMB Paul Claude Plumb was born on Jan. 2, 1931 in Miami, Arizona to Claude Emer Plumb and Esther Ann Campbell. He died on April 23, 2020. He served 4 years in Korean War. Married to Marilyn Bond. Began his career at the Department of Energy from 1976 1986. Worked at Reynold Electric for 10 years as chief auditor, and then retired. He had 8 children, 29 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren. Served an ordinance worker at Manti Temple. Served in the Bishopric three times. Had many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Your Loving wife Marilyn and family.
