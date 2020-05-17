PAUL SCHOFIELD Paul Howard Schofield passed away in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from complications related to Alzheimer's. Paul was born to Austin Howard Schofield and Carrie Temple Brown in South Gate, California, June 22, 1939. Both parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Susan Schofield, Las Vegas, Nev.; his children, Carrie (Mark) Yaeger and Austin (Kaydee) Schofield, both of Phoenix, Ariz., and Richard Schofield of Findlay, Ohio; two grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Paul grew up in California and New Mexico. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Artesia High School, becoming a paratrooper and medic for the 82nd Airborne. He attended Eastern New Mexico University. Upon graduating he was brought to Las Vegas by Don Moyer to become the Associate Dean of Students at UNLV, where he was an integral part of establishing the school's Greek system. He then went on to obtain his Juris Doctorate from Baylor University. Paul served as the North Las Vegas City Attorney before going into private practice, joining Owen and Jack Nitz, forming the law firm of Nitz, Schofield & Nitz. From there, he developed his own firm of Schofield Law and practiced in Clark County for over 40 years until his retirement in 2014. Paul had a brilliant legal mind with a sharp sense of humor and an affinity for the old west. He liked working outdoors with his hands and spent much of his free time on the golf course. He loved going to the beach, spending many family vacations in San Diego. While Paul took pride in his professional accomplishments, nothing made him prouder than his children. The family will hold a private service at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Paul's honor to the State Bar of Nevada or the Alzheimer's Association. Paul was a powerful force who lived his life with intention. He was devoted to his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.