PAUL WOLFE JR Paul Carpenter Wolfe, Jr. ("Bud") passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Hemet, CA. He was born Saturday, March 29, 1947, to the late Paul Carpenter Wolfe and Marjorie Esther (Knight) Wolfe, in Los Angeles. He married Karen McLean in 1969. They divorced after 24 years, but reconnected and were married again shortly before Bud's death. Bud was a Vietnam veteran. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He was a sound technician in the motion picture industry for over 30 years, working on many movies and TV series. He also worked in the showrooms in Las Vegas for many years. Bud was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the temple in St. George, UT, every Tuesday and Thursday for many years. After retiring, Bud spent every summer working as a staff member at several Boy Scout camps in Nevada and Utah. Bud enjoyed hang gliding, riding motorcycles and working on various projects. His family described him as an intelligent, talented and loving person. Bud is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, Brandon Wolfe, of New York, NY; daughters, Pamela Wolfe, of Buffalo, NY, and Andrea (Mike) Demirel, of Cornwell, Canada; his grandson, Jaden Demirel; his sister, Linda (Charlie) Smith, of Anderson, CA; his aunt-in-law, Joan McLean; a special friend, Kathy Byrd, whom he sees as a daughter; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Sat., June 22, at 1151 Park Avenue, San Jacinto, CA 92583. Another memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Sat., June 29, at 100 N. Arrowhead Lane, Mesquite, NV 89027.