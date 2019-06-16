Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
PAULA DRISCOLL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish
2300 Sunridge Heights Pkwy
Henderson, NV
Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr
Boulder City,, NV
1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PAULA DRISCOLL It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Paula Marie Driscoll. She succumbed to her long fight with cancer June 12, 2019, with her family and close friends by her side. Paula was a pillar of strength in her community and church. Continuously involved in the education of our youth with her many years as a volunteer at Green Valley High School and member of the City of Henderson Blue Ribbon Commission on Education. Her contributions did not stop there. Years of selfless service to our veterans and their families with the Blue Star Moms will surely be missed. She is survived by her husband and three daughters. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thu., June 20, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2300 Sunridge Heights Pkwy Henderson, NV 89052. She will be laid to rest at 10:30 .a.m Fri. June 21, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Thyroid Association at www.thyroid.org in Paula's name.
