Paulette Jolley Ogden, 65, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away April 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Everett, Washington on November 25, 1954 to Dee and Lois Jolley. She married the love of her life Randy Conder Ogden on June 18, 1971 in Richfield, Utah.
Paulette was raised by her parents in Richfield, Utah with her sister Lynnette and brother Robin. She helped her parents with their A&W family business in her teen years and met her soulmate 1969; where they courted for 2 years until they married. After the birth of their two children (Lori and Rhett) they decided to move to St. George, Utah to build a business and then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada two years later to continue the growth of their very successful business in construction where they've built thousands of apartments in the Las Vegas area.
You could always find Paulette with her husband Randy every Saturday at the Paiute Golf Course and doing the Crosswords on Sunday morning at her kitchen table. Other than golfing with her husband, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Randy Ogden, her son Rhett Ogden, daughter in law Teonne Ogden, her daughter Lori Martino, her 5 grandchildren Ashley, Jarryd, Jocelyn, Terryn and Noah and great grandson Connor all of Las Vegas. Her sister Lynnette Buchanan (Sheldon) of Venice, Utah, Brother(s)and Sister(s)in law Terry and Cordy Ogden of Austin, Utah, Jerry and Ellen Ogden of McGill, Nevada and many nieces and nephews, countless family and friends.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents Dee and Lois Jolley, her brother Robin Jolley. Mother and Father in law Jack and Joye Ogden and nephew Ryan Buchanan.
Paulette was truly an angel on earth, one of a kind. She had a heart of gold and always had open arms for anyone who needed it and always opened her home for any and all celebrations for those she loved. She was loved and respected by so many and she will forever be missed. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, 12pm at Palm Northwest Mortuary & Cemetery, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada.