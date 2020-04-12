Home

PAULETTE LACEY


1960 - 2020
PAULETTE LACEY Obituary
PAULETTE LACEY 1960-2020 Paulette Ruth Lacey, 59, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paulette was born Nov. 28, 1960, in Fontana, Calif., to Nancy Lou Baker and Charles Wakeman Lacey. Paulette was a free spirit and loved animals, BBQs, and spending time at the beach with her loved ones. Paulette is preceded in death by her mother Nancy Lou Brooks and stepfather Hank Brooks, and her sister Frances. She is survived by her parents Charles and Waffeya Lacey, her sister Pamela and brother Charles Jr. (Kimberly), nieces Angelica and Ayla, and nephews Shaw and Dane (Rylee). We love Paulette and will miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to your local SPCA.
