PAULINE KEITH

PAULINE D. KEITH Pauline D. Keith, 98, of Las Vegas, loving mother, grandmother, great-grand-mother, sister, aunt and friend to all who met her, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Spring Valley Hospital. Pauline loved spending time with her family and her many friends. As a devout Catholic, she was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and enjoyed watching televised Mass daily. She will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Keith Jr.; her eldest son, Dr. Paul E. Keith III; her daughter, Paulette Keith; and youngest son, Frank Keith, Sr. She is survived by her son, Joseph R. Keith (Lisa); his children, Joseph II (Katie), Donald, Nathan and Nicholas; and his grandchild, Theo James; her grandchildren, Paul E. Keith IV, Frank Keith Jr., Tyler Keith and Rylie Keith; great-grand- children, Paul E. Keith V, Campbell Keith and Santana Keith; her sisters, Vida Graves of Baton Rouge, LA and JoAnn Vinson (John) of Houston; as well as many nieces and nephews. The Visitation will be from 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary. Her funeral service and Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at St. Joseph Husband of Mary Catholic Church. Her final resting place will be beside her husband, Paul, at Bunkers Eden Vale Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 regulations, only invited guests will be allowed to attend.