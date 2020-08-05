1/
PAULINE MOORING
PAULINE MOORING Pauline Goodman Mooring, wife of longtime Henderson and Boulder City resident, Greg Mooring, and a retired teacher of Page Unified School District and Shonto Preparatory School, passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 67 in Phoenix, Arizona. Pauline is survived by her husband of almost 41 years, Gregory Mooring; her daughter, Janna Phillips and husband Patrick of Solana Beach, CA; one granddaughter, Hadley; and her son, Tyler Mooring of Boulder City, NV; her siblings, Frank and Katie Goodman, Ruth and Hank Douglas, Carolene Goodman Ekis, Marlene Goodman-Henry and Ben Henry, Billy Goodman Jr., Paul II and Vida Goodman, Margaret Goodman and Ben Thompson, Kale and Jeanna Goodman, Jonathan and Trea Goodman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pauline was born in Inscription House, AZ to Billie and Mary Goodman on February 23, 1953. Pauline devoted her life to learning and teaching. She graduated from BYU with her Associate of Arts degree, University of Arizona with her Bachelor of Arts in Education, and Northern Arizona University with her Masters of Education. She enjoyed reading, beading, sewing, painting, crafting, and traveling. She was a member of the LDS church. Funeral services will be held at Page City Cemetery in Page, AZ on August 7, 2020 and officiated by LDS Bishopric 2nd Counselor Arden Redshirt, her nephew. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Pauline will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
Page City Cemetery
