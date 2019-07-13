Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W. Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PEARL CIKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEARL CIKO


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEARL CIKO Obituary
PEARL CIKO Pearl Ciko, age 97, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family June 25, 2019 at her home. Born August 21, 1921 in Kansas City, KS, Pearl worked as a hostess at the Riviera as a bartender at The Office Bar. She later became owner of The Arrow Laundromat before retiring and working part time for ASM, offering food samples at various grocery stores. A fan of Red Skelton, she collected clowns, traveling to Europe and keeping her family close, all while dancing with her sister, Lorraine. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta Johnson; sisters, Virginia, Genevieve and Lorraine; and brothers, Sam and Lee. Survivors include her daughter, Jeri Rehn; grandchildren, Marty, Danny, Allen, Kevin, Melissa and Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Lauren, Rachel, Marlyss, Courtney Lynn and Danielle Anne. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., July 20, at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113. Inurnment will follow at Palm Valley View Cemetery.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now