PEARL CIKO Pearl Ciko, age 97, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family June 25, 2019 at her home. Born August 21, 1921 in Kansas City, KS, Pearl worked as a hostess at the Riviera as a bartender at The Office Bar. She later became owner of The Arrow Laundromat before retiring and working part time for ASM, offering food samples at various grocery stores. A fan of Red Skelton, she collected clowns, traveling to Europe and keeping her family close, all while dancing with her sister, Lorraine. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta Johnson; sisters, Virginia, Genevieve and Lorraine; and brothers, Sam and Lee. Survivors include her daughter, Jeri Rehn; grandchildren, Marty, Danny, Allen, Kevin, Melissa and Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Ashton, Lauren, Rachel, Marlyss, Courtney Lynn and Danielle Anne. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sat., July 20, at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113. Inurnment will follow at Palm Valley View Cemetery.