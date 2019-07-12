Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St Anne's Catholic Church
1901 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
PEARL GIAMBATTISTA Pearl Giambattista, 97, of Las Vegas, passed away June 25, 2019 in Boulder City. She was born November 10, 1921 in West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Peter Moscker and the late Giselle Paurle Moscker. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 68 years, Nicholas Giambattista. Together they lived in Niagara Falls, NY and North Ft Myers, FL. Pearl was preceded in death by brother, Emilio Moscker of Pasadena, MD and brother, Anthony Mosker of Montreal, Quebec. She is survived by son, Kenneth (Diane) Giambattista of Las Vegas; three grandchildren, Christina, Nicholas and Kenneth Jr., all of Las Vegas; as well as several nieces and nephews. Pearl retired from British Petrolum as a Paper counter. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Mon., July 15 , 2019 at St Anne's Catholic Church, 1901 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89104 by Rt Rev Msgr Gregory Gordon, pastor. In lieu of flowers all donations are to go to Nevada Veterans Assistance League, 100 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Burial will be at Ft Myers Memorial Gardens in Ft Myers, Florida.
