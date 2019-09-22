Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
5200 El Camino
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
5200 El Camino
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PEARL OSBORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEARL OSBORN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEARL OSBORN Obituary
PEARL STAVROPOULOS OSBORN Panagiota (Pearl) Stavropoulos Osborn was born May 13, 1920 and passed away September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vassilios and Dionisia Stavropoulos; her husband, HPD Chief Floyd Osborn; son, Dionysus; brother, Pericles; and sisters, Georgia and Katina. Pearl owned Osborn Realty and was an active member of St. John's Greek Orthodox Church. A lady of many hats, she was an accomplished seamstress who designed her own outfits. She was a founding member of Forerunners Club, board member and public relations chairman of Ladies Philoptochos Society and district treasurer, Maids of Athena "Mother of the Year," and President of Business and Professional Women. Pearl will be remembered for her profound love of life, remarkable positive attitude, and loyalty to her family and friends. Survivors include daughter, Alexandra and husband Peter; sons, Gregory and Vassilios; sister, Sophia; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 4:00, Trisagion at 5:00, and funeral Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5200 El Camino, Las Vegas. Burial at Southern NV Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Church Building Fund in her name.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PEARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.