PEARL STAVROPOULOS OSBORN Panagiota (Pearl) Stavropoulos Osborn was born May 13, 1920 and passed away September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vassilios and Dionisia Stavropoulos; her husband, HPD Chief Floyd Osborn; son, Dionysus; brother, Pericles; and sisters, Georgia and Katina. Pearl owned Osborn Realty and was an active member of St. John's Greek Orthodox Church. A lady of many hats, she was an accomplished seamstress who designed her own outfits. She was a founding member of Forerunners Club, board member and public relations chairman of Ladies Philoptochos Society and district treasurer, Maids of Athena "Mother of the Year," and President of Business and Professional Women. Pearl will be remembered for her profound love of life, remarkable positive attitude, and loyalty to her family and friends. Survivors include daughter, Alexandra and husband Peter; sons, Gregory and Vassilios; sister, Sophia; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 4:00, Trisagion at 5:00, and funeral Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 5200 El Camino, Las Vegas. Burial at Southern NV Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Church Building Fund in her name.