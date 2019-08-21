|
PEGGY ANN COURSON Peggy Ann Courson, born November 3, 1933 died peacefully August 15, 2019 at the age of 85. She is survived by her stepchildren, Kathryn and her husband, John Bennett and Gregory Courson; devoted friends, William and Margaret Botts and Nita Marmouget; her niece, Cheri and husband Peter Jessness, their daughter, Sabrina, son Christopher; and many grandnieces. Peggy was born to Robert and Gertrude Gage in Gardner, MA and grew up in Athol, MA where she graduated from Athol High School in 1952. She then moved to California in 1952 and lived with her sister, Bette and Bette's daughter, Cheri in North Hollywood, CA. She married her first husband Walter Waltz in 1954 and worked for several aerospace companies in Burbank, CA before moving to Canoga Park, CA where she started work in 1955 at North American Aviation as a Special Clerk. She was divorced in 1963. Upon receiving her top-secret clearance, she started working at a new facility in Canoga Park, Atomics International, in the Public Relations Department. Here, she met Robert (Bob) Courson who would become her second husband in January 1970. In 1970, Peggy and Bob moved to Corvallis, OR where he attended Oregon State College and was the secretary for the City Mayor. In 1973 they moved to Issaquah, WA. Peggy held various part-time positions and in 1986 started working for Seattle Boeing before retiring in 1995. In 1998, they moved to Henderson, for their retirement years. Peggy and Bob were married 42 happy years before he died June 2012 in Henderson. Throughout her life, Peggy loved being in the outdoors. She was an avid snow and water skier and enjoyed hiking, backpacking and camping as well as gardening at home. She adored all family and friends' pet dogs and took tender care of them when needed. She also was an amazing craftswoman and everywhere in her homes you could see her artistic touch. She was a loving, fun stepmom, aunt and friend and we will deeply miss her. At Peggy's request there will be no services.