The world lost an outstanding artist and all-around beautiful person on 2/26/2019, Penelope Jane MacNeil (Collins-Fitzgerald), born 01/19/1936, in Chicago, Illinois. Penelope (also known as Penny or Pen) was a beautiful and unique woman. Her artistry was apparent in everything she touched: her clothing, her home, and her artwork. Her favorite medium was oil painting, but she was also accomplished in watercolor, fabric and stitchery, pastels, and charcoal.



She was a member of the Sun City Art Club. She exhibited in numerous art shows and exhibits in Las Vegas, and early in her career in Carson City, and several cities in California. Penelope moved to Henderson with her family in 1949. She attended Henderson Junior High and Basic High School. She attended UNR from 1953-1956.



She married Phillip Collins in 1956, whom she met at UNR. They lived in several towns including Smith and Carson City, Nevada. Penelope went to Accra Ghana in 1959 where Phil taught school. They returned in 1960. The art of Africa was also a big influence in Penelope’s life. They eventually moved to the SF Bay Area in 1963. Penelope moved back to Henderson in 1984. She married Robert Fitzgerald in 2010 and they had nine happy years together. Penelope is survived by her Husband, Robert Fitzgerald; Sisters Judith Dempsey-Malear, Leslie Bowles (Bob), and Carrie (Bill) Engle; Son Alan Collins (Jana); Daughters Jessie Sams (Frank), and Gayda Collins; Grandchildren: Chelsea Collins (Jim Wirey), Lindsey Collins (Joe Horten), Cal Collins, Alanna Stewart (Joel), and Joel Collins; and Great-grand-children; Katie Collins; Isaac, Elizabeth and Alora Horten; and Makenna and Gunnar Stewart.The family requests donations to Nathan Adelson Hospice in lieu of flowers. Read More Listen to Obituary