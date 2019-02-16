|
PERRY FITCH Perry Fitch, 54, passed away in December 2018. Perry had worked in the home construction field for many years. He loved his family, hiking, biking, and video gaming with his friends. He also had a passion for World War history and collected memorabilia. He was preceded in death by his brother Troy Fitch. He is survived and loved by his two beautiful daughters, Shelby and Sheridyn Fitch; his parents, Tom and Mary "Ralph" Fitch; his sister, Jennifer Rusk (Rob); his sister-in-law, Darcy Walker-Fitch; along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He will truly be missed by his lifetime friends Anthony Guenther and Troy Baker. No services will be held.