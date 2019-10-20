Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
PERRY SHIRLEY
PERRY "BOB" SHIRLEY Jr. Obituary
PERRY BECKER "BOB" SHIRLEY JR. Bob Shirley was peacefully called home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, he was 80 years old. He was born November 23, 1938 in Tulare California. Bob became a Civil Engineer who worked on freeway projects in Southern California as well as the Disneyland Hotel. He moved his family to Las Vegas in 1965 and took over City Laundry & Cleaners. He remained in Las Vegas the rest of his life. Bob was an active part of the Las Vegas business community and International Fabricare Institute. Bob served his community as President and Board Member of the Las Vegas BBB for many years. Bob was also active in Kiwanis and his church. He retired from active business after 38 years. Bob was a loving husband of over 32 years to his wife Susan, whom he adored. He loved his family dearly. He is survived by his wife Susan, his two daughters, Diane Jackson (Peter) of Las Vegas, NV and Suzanne Belofsky (Michael) of Purcellville, VA and four Grand Children; Michael Jackson (Jocelyn), Amanda Jackson, Timothy Belofsky (Ashley), and Garrett Jackson. He truly loved his Grandkids and would visit them and take them on adventures when he could. They will miss their "Pahpah". He was preceded in death by his son Christian Shirley. There will be a private internment. Those who want to remember Bob are asked to make a donation to the or to the scholarship fund of the Kiwanis Club of the Las Vegas Strip.
