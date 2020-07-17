Born May 5, 1962 in Bremen-Vegesack, Germany. Died after a brief, but valiant fight against cancer in Henderson, Nevada on June 14, 2020. Graduated from New Mexico State University (1997) after serving in the German Luftwaffe as an Oberfeldwebel. Survivors include wife, MAJ Carol Dahn, AN, USAR, Ret. daughter Siobhan Caffrey (Steve) and grandchildren Connor, Shannon and Collin, and brother, Sven. A lifelong Werder Bremen soccer fan, Peter loved sports, traveling, music, his cats and his family. He stated he had the "best job in the world" as a CCSD school bus driver. His laughter and love will be missed by all who knew him. The family requests to honor Peter that one's favorite sports jersey be worn to his services. Services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 1000, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, Nevada, 89005,



