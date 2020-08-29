I wanted to add another photo from the day Dr Christenson took Stephen to Miramar to meet Tim-- and tour the flight line and hangar. Thank you so much, Tim--for your attention that day and a special memory for my son. He had aspirations of a career like yours at the time--I so appreciate you and your Dad for your influence on his young life then.

He ended up going to UNR and becoming a high school History Teacher. Sadly, he passed away to soon, at the age of 31 (in 2017) --I know that he was there to welcome your Dad into heaven.

My condolences on the loss of your beloved Dad. His memory will be a blessing to all who knew him.

Susan McCall