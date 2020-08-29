PETER CHRISTENSON, M.D. Peter Christenson, M.D. passed away at his home in Marsh-field, MA on August 21, 2020. Born in Red Wing, MN on February 23, 1937, Peter grew up in St. Paul. He graduated with honors from St. Olaf College in 1959 and medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1963. He served on the faculties at the Universities of Minnesota and Arizona before becoming a partner at Desert Radiologists in Las Vegas. In his medical practice, Peter was known to be an exacting, devoted physician, but he most relished his role in training his neuroradiology Residents and Fellows. Peter loved to travel. He took multiple trips to Europe, a photo-safari in Kenya, returned yearly to his beloved Maui, and even visited his daughter when she conducted doctoral research in a Yaqui village in Mexico. He earned his pilot's license in the late 1960s, eventually owning his own Beechcraft. His son followed in his footsteps, becoming a Naval aviator and JetBlue Captain. As he neared retirement, Peter took up cycling and biked through the tiny towns of central France, photographing fields of sunflowers and tasting wine with new friends. Peter loved Christmas more than anyone we know. He savored every moment, from the lights on the tree, to choral music and plum pudding. His love of music ranged from classical symphony to jazz standards and he played piano by ear. Faith was a vital part of Peter's life. He was a long-term member of Community Lutheran in Las Vegas and was lovingly welcomed by his new community, First Baptist Church of Scituate. Peter is survived by his brother, Rev. Paul Henry Christenson, his son, Timothy Christenson, daughter-in-law Simone (whose love of travel he shared, and whose knowledge of design he extolled), daughter Kirstin Erickson, son-in-law Brad (with whom he shared spirited discussions about aviation), and five grandchildren (Annika, Annabel, Alex, Ruby, and Linnea) whom he loved fiercely. He taught all of us how to savor new foods and never to pass up an invitation to be with loved ones. We will always keep you in our hearts, Dad/Grandpa/Papa, and we bid you farewell as you slip the bonds of Earth, this one last time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a small donation to one of Peter's favorite charities: the Smile Train, providing corrective surgery for children with cleft-palates (https://www.smiletrain.org/
) or the Covenant House, a place of refuge for homeless kids (https://www.covenanthouse.org/
). Services are pending.