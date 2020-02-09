|
|
PHILIP D. LOVAAS Philip Lovaas passed away on January 31, 2020. He was born November 26, 1941 in Santa Ana, California and moved to Las Vegas in 1949. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1960. In 1964, Phil began a 43 year career in the gaming business. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Wilma Lovaas, and his two brothers, Dr. Dean Lovaas and Dr. Leeland Lovaas. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gail; his children, Michelle Barilla (Michael), Frank Lovaas (Ellen), Aaron Lovaas (Kristan), and Jason Lovaas (Alis); and 11 grandchildren. No public services will be held. To inquire for details on the Celebration of Life, contact a family member.