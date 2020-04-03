|
PHILIP JUNGE Philip Junge, 61 born in La Mirada, CA to Merrill and Patsy Junge died Sunday March 29, 2020 following a heroic battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Pamela, 3 children Ciara, Adam (Kirstie), Breanne, 2 beautiful grandchildren Paityn and Maison, mother Patsy, 4 siblings Gary, David (Beth), Barbara (Darrin Luster), Steve, many nieces and nephews. Phil was also a very dear friend to many and a 2nd father to many of his children's friends. Phil entered the US Marines at the young age of 17. He was so proud to be called a Marine. Phil went on to have a successful business in Las Vegas for many years. Phil loved the outdoors and never missed a chance to go fishing. The mountains were his favorite place to be. He truly touched all who met him and was such a true and loyal friend. A Celebration of Phil's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all who loved him so dearly to gather.