Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP JUNGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP JUNGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILIP JUNGE Obituary
PHILIP JUNGE Philip Junge, 61 born in La Mirada, CA to Merrill and Patsy Junge died Sunday March 29, 2020 following a heroic battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Pamela, 3 children Ciara, Adam (Kirstie), Breanne, 2 beautiful grandchildren Paityn and Maison, mother Patsy, 4 siblings Gary, David (Beth), Barbara (Darrin Luster), Steve, many nieces and nephews. Phil was also a very dear friend to many and a 2nd father to many of his children's friends. Phil entered the US Marines at the young age of 17. He was so proud to be called a Marine. Phil went on to have a successful business in Las Vegas for many years. Phil loved the outdoors and never missed a chance to go fishing. The mountains were his favorite place to be. He truly touched all who met him and was such a true and loyal friend. A Celebration of Phil's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all who loved him so dearly to gather.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -