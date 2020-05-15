PHILIP MEDICA Philip Anthony Medica passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 3, 2020. Philip (Phil) was born in 1941 to Joseph and Vincenza Medica in New York City. After academic agriculture high school, he attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces in 1959 to pursue his bachelors and eventually master's degree in Herpetology. While in Las Cruces, Phil met and married Gloria Chavez, his wife of 59 years. Phil dedicated his life to his love of science, reptiles and the environment as well as his deep love of family. He and Gloria raised three children together, Ana Marie (Medica) Higgins, Philip Medica Jr, Tina (Medica) Stibor. Post graduation Philip was hired by Brigham Young University, then UCLA as a staff associate and eventually a senior ecologist for Reynolds electric. He went on to work for the Bureau of Land Management to develop their desert tortoise research program. Phil continued as a wildlife biologist and a leader for the US geological survey until 2013 when he "retired" but remained active as a scientist Emeritus and senior ecologist with the USGS until his death. He never stopped pursing his passions. He contributed over 80 articles and editorials in the field of desert reptiles. Philip loved his family and spent the last years of his life constantly in their presence. Philip is survived by his wife Gloria Medica, daughter Ana Marie Medica Higgins (Kevin), daughter Tina Medica Stibor, son Philip Medica Jr. (Tanya Wallace). He was cherished and will be missed by his 7 grandchildren, Jake, Kelsey, Collin, Hunter, Tamara, Ryann, and Griffin as well as three great grandsons. Due to current events and Phil's deep concern for his family, friends and colleagues, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date when Phil's life can be celebrated with all who knew and loved him.