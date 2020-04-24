|
PHILIP S CICERO Philip S. Cicero, 84, of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born July 19, 1935 in Buffalo, NY and moved to Las Vegas in 1976 with his bride, Cynthia. Philip worked at the Trop-icana Hotel in the 21-pit for twenty-five years before retiring in 2001. He loved golf and although he was a D player he enjoyed the game and being out on the golf course. But Philip loved his family more than anything. Nothing gave him more pleasure than spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews. Philip was loved and respected by all who knew him. If a man's stature is measured by how he is esteemed by others, then Philip, who measured 5'4", was a giant. He was preceded in death by Parents Louis Cicero, Sr. and Josephine (Galbo) Cicero; siblings Carrie Marchese (late Charles), Stephen Cicero, Louis Cicero, Jr., Rose (Diati); Josephine Cicero, Carmella Cicero, Patricia (late Samuel) Battles, Louis C. Cicero, Jr. (Tina), Edward Cicero, and Kenneth (Mary) Cicero. Philip is survived by Loving wife Cynthia (Taibbi) Cicero, devoted father of Dana Marie Cicero, Philip (Mary) Cicero, estranged daughters Joanne Thurber and Kimberly Cicero, loving brother of Ronald (late Franceen), doting grandfather of Alexandria Cicero, Gabrielle Cicero, Lauren Cicero and six others, loving uncle of several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future. He will be laid to rest in Buffalo, NY.