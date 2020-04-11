|
|
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Philip V. Rosati, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the young age of 61 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Buffalo, New York, to the late Cecile Romain of Fort Coulonge, Quebec, and raised by the late Philip and Joan Rosati. He married Lucia Stempien in 1981 and had three children. In 1998, they moved their family to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Philip spent the next 20 plus years as a dedicated registered nurse.
Philip had many interests and talents; most especially he could cook amazing meals and the best homemade breads. He loved nothing more than to bring together his family or friends for a meal he prepared with love. He liked motorcycle rides in the desert and even rode cross country on his Harley. He loved the open road and spent his early years as a truck driver. Home was where his heart was and he devoted himself to his family.
Philip is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lucia; children, Philip (Karen) Rosati, Christina (Wyatt) Clark, and Joseph Rosati; his grandchildren Lauren and Ryan Rosati; his siblings Joseph (Joanie) Rosati, Richard Rosati, and Pamela (Dan) Mongiovi, nieces and nephews, loving in-laws, and many cousins in the U.S. and Canada.
He will be laid to rest in Las Vegas. A celebration of his life will take place at a later time.
Services will be private.