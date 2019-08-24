|
PHILIP WANDERER Philip Richard Wanderer, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at home in Boulder City, August 12, 2019. He was 82 years of age. The son of Dr. Richard Wanderer and attorney Emilie Wanderer, Philip was born March 23, 1937 in Yonkers, NY. Philip came to Las Vegas in 1946. He graduated in 1955 from Las Vegas High School. He studied at USC and later Roosevelt University in Chicago. He met his wife, Eva, while living in Chicago. They had been married for 52 years and together raised two daughters. Philip was a successful real estate investor. Philip was preceded in death by many who he loved, including his daughter Caroline Wanderer, his parents, and his eldest brother, David Wanderer. Philip is survived by his beloved wife, Eva; his daughter, Linda (Todd) Clemens; grandchildren, Sophie and Abigail Clemens, Kenneth Halstead and Amanda Wanderer; his brother, John Wanderer, Esq.; niece, Mara Wanderer; and nephew, John Philip Wanderer. No services are planned. Philip will be interred in Boulder City. Memorial donations may be made to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 13400 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85259. Family and friends may sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com