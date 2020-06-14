PHILLIP CENTENO Phillip Centeno, 91, passed away peacefully May 24, 2020. He was born March 7, 1929, to Prajedes and Francisco Centeno in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Phillip served 20 years in the United States Air Force, upon retirement in 1972, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. Soon after, he began a 16 year career as a mailroom delivery driver with the Clark County School District. His humor and friendly demeanor will undoubtedly be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his wife Rachel Centeno; sons Phillip Anthony and Roy Albert Centeno; brothers, Celestino, Nick, Mike, and Frank (Julio) Centeno; and sister, Pauline Barker. Phillip's long-time partner Ethel Gavalya followed him in death on May 26, 2020. Phillip is survived by his daughter Valerie Winston and husband Lee; grandson Phillip Winston; granddaughter Rachel Winston; brother, Frank (Grandpa) Centeno and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 4:30 pm at Palm Eastern Mortuary.