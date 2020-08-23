PHILLIP MARINOVICH It is with great sadness that the family of Phillip Peter "Phil" Marinovich, born October 18, 1953, announces his sudden passing on August 16, 2020, at 66 years old. Phil is lovingly remembered by his partner and best friend of 17 years, Lori; his daughter, Amanda; his bonus daughters, Shaunna (Steven) and Suzanna (Nick); and seven grandchildren, Aiden, Xavier, Daylinn, Addison, Rhett, Madeline, and Hannah. He will also be missed dearly by his ten siblings and their loving families: Karen, Steve, Candace, Nicholas, Aurelia, Holly, Bernadette, Georgeann, James, and Suzette. He was preceded in death by his father, Philli; and his mother, Violet. Phil was born in Watsonville, Calif., and was a longtime resident of both Henderson, and White Hills, Ariz. He will be remembered for his quiet demeanor, witty sarcasm, and big heart. Phil was an incredibly hard worker, a loyal friend, and an exceptional partner and father. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service unfortunately will not be scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Details will be forthcoming.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store