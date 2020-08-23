1/1
PHILLIP MARINOVICH
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHILLIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILLIP MARINOVICH It is with great sadness that the family of Phillip Peter "Phil" Marinovich, born October 18, 1953, announces his sudden passing on August 16, 2020, at 66 years old. Phil is lovingly remembered by his partner and best friend of 17 years, Lori; his daughter, Amanda; his bonus daughters, Shaunna (Steven) and Suzanna (Nick); and seven grandchildren, Aiden, Xavier, Daylinn, Addison, Rhett, Madeline, and Hannah. He will also be missed dearly by his ten siblings and their loving families: Karen, Steve, Candace, Nicholas, Aurelia, Holly, Bernadette, Georgeann, James, and Suzette. He was preceded in death by his father, Philli; and his mother, Violet. Phil was born in Watsonville, Calif., and was a longtime resident of both Henderson, and White Hills, Ariz. He will be remembered for his quiet demeanor, witty sarcasm, and big heart. Phil was an incredibly hard worker, a loyal friend, and an exceptional partner and father. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service unfortunately will not be scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Details will be forthcoming.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved