Col. PHILLIP MLYNEK U.S. Air Force, Retired Colonel Phillip Mlynek, USAF (Ret), 82, died Jan 23, 2020. He was a Las Vegas resident since 1990. A 30 year Air Force veteran, he was born and raised in Tacoma, WA. He earned his BA from the College of Puget Sound and an MS from Abilene Christian University in 1980. His military career was primarily focused as a pilot of B-47s, B-52s and C-118 aircraft followed by various command positions in aircraft maintenance and as a Wing Vice Commander. His various military decorations included the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, and seven Air Medals. He flew over 150 B-52 combat missions during the Viet Nam conflict. In retirement his favorite hobby was golf. He was proud of his 2 hole-in-one shots. He was a long time member of the Nevada State Seniors Golf Club where he served on the Board of Governors holding the position of President, VP, and Secretary. He was active in his church as a presenter for the marriage preparation course and a chaperone for the teen group. Jewel, his wife of 61 years preceded him in death 7/5/2019. He is survived by son, Michael of San Bernardino, CA; daughters Christina of San Antonio, TX and Lori Chandler of Kiawah Island, SC. His family is grateful for the care and compassion provided by Dee of Visiting Angels and Brighton Hospice as Phil succumbed to cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations to The or are requested. Visitation will be at 3:30 p.m. Thu., Jan. 30, with funeral service at 5 p.m. and reception to follow, all at Palm Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129. Interment with Military Honors will be at 9:20 a.m. Fri. Jan. 31, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.