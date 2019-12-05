|
Phyllis Ayers Nelson ("Phyl") passed away on November 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She never wanted to be remembered on the date she died but instead to be remembered for the way she celebrated and lived her life. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, a sister, an aunt, and a giving, loving friend to many.
Phyl was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She earned her undergraduate degree from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, and her Masters in English Literature from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. After graduation, she began a 30-year teaching career, teaching at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, University of Idaho, Boise, Clark County Community College and University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her 2nd Master's degree. Phyl was a longtime resident of Las Vegas of 51 years. In addition to her love of teaching, her three most loved avocations were the ministry and Christian discipleship, music and the arts and being "Granny" to her 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Phyl retired from teaching in 1991, when she was awarded Professor Emeritus status in the University of Nevada System. After retirement, Phyl decided to dedicate her life full time to her calling to ministry and Christian discipleship. She served as an organist and/or choir director in a variety of churches for many years, until accepting a position as Diaconal Minister at University United Methodist Church ("UMC"). She was ordained Deacon in 1997 upon receiving a Master of Divinity, from the Clairmont School of Theology. In 1998 she left University UMC and accepted a position at Desert Spring United Methodist Church as Minister of Christian Discipleship.
In looking for a metaphor for her ministry, Reverend Phyl often equated herself to a rubber band, for she had stretched in many directions, and worked at being "Phlexible Phyl," the servant. In clown ministry, she was "Geppetto", who worked to bring what is wooden in each of us to life. But perhaps the best metaphor for Phyl was the weed. The weed which persists in blooming regardless of conditions - difficult and stubborn to get rid of. Her service to others was tireless. Creativity was her focus, from music to mentoring, from cooking to care-giving, from instructing to inspiring, from coordinating to counseling, from sermons to silly skits, from funerals to fun, from worship to writing, from loving to laughter, she sought to encourage people of all ages to be part of God's joy-filled family. She was always listening for God's next call.
Phyl loved her children and grandchildren and considered one of her best jobs of all being a Granny. While Phyl loved to travel the world, she was inspired by books; reading and learning about places in the world she never traveled to. Her enthusiasm for music, literature and art was infectious and her knowledge filled any room she happened to occupy. Phyl loved to cook and bake around the holidays and special events, she was the ultimate hostess; she loved to read hardback books and embraced learning new things with an open mind and gracious heart.
Joyful, kind, fair, selfless, honest, considerate, humble and most of all loving to her children and grandchildren, Phyl lived her life without regret and will be missed by many.
Phyl is survived by her brother, John Ayers (Vermont); husband Roy L. Nelson, II, (Las Vegas, NV); and four children: son, Stephen A Evans and Daughter in Law, Donna Evans (San Diego, CA); son, Jay A. McCauslin and Daughter in Law, Juliana K. McCauslin (Las Vegas, NV); son, Roy L. Nelson, III and Daughter in Law, Gina Nelson (Las Vegas, NV) and, daughter Helen M. Lewis (Las Vegas, NV).
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in Phyl's honor on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Desert Spring United Methodist Church, 120 N. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89144.